Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,431 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

