CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Posts Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. CS Disco updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE:LAW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,901. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 23,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $126,956.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,244.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

