CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Earnings Results

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 353,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $107.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.15.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,356.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $32,805.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,458.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,356.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,673 shares of company stock valued at $379,977. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

