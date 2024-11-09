CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Earnings Results

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 353,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $107.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.15.
CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
