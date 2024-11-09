DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.82. 6,456,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9 has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,081.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Five9 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Five9 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1,892.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

