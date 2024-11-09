DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raises Dividend to $1.64 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.6365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.

DBS Group Price Performance

DBSDY opened at $127.57 on Friday. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

