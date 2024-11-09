DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raises Dividend to $1.64 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.6365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.
DBS Group Price Performance
DBSDY opened at $127.57 on Friday. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50.
About DBS Group
