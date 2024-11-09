Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $398.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $276.09 and a 12-month high of $399.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

