Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,180,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,165. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

