DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.860 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.86 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 3.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

