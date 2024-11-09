Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 20,500 shares.

Diamcor Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.