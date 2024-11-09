Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.89, but opened at $46.80. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 86,373 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,901,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 765,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.