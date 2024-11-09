DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.92 million. DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

DNOW Trading Up 3.6 %

DNOW stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. DNOW has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Get DNOW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.