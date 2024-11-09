DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.92 million. DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.
DNOW Trading Up 3.6 %
DNOW stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. DNOW has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
About DNOW
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
