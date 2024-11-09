Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.49, but opened at $52.01. Dynatrace shares last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 1,038,236 shares traded.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after buying an additional 583,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after acquiring an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $158,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

