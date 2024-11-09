Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $393.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.