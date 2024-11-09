EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.