EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.45. The stock had a trading volume of 794,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,863. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.