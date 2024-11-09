Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 397 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 695,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $514.14 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $369.57 and a 12 month high of $514.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

