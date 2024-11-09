Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,947,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,087,635 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 295,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.