EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $841-847 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.72 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.080-3.150 EPS.
Separately, Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.
In other EVERTEC news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
