Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 28.580-28.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY25 guidance to $28.58 EPS.

Shares of FICO traded up $156.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,332.29. 275,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,947.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,641.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $900.01 and a 12 month high of $2,351.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $453.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

