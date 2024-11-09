Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 328734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Faraday Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

