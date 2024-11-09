Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 49,178 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 49,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $396,866.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,155,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,677,483.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $118,538.44.

On Monday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 1,091 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $7,047.86.

On Friday, August 16th, Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $103,502.64.

FSLY opened at $7.67 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Fastly’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after acquiring an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Fastly by 94.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 461.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 621,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

