F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of FG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. 74,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -767.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is -1,399.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

