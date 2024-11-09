Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

