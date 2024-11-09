Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Shares of FIS opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

