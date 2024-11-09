Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,861 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.69% of Immunocore worth $26,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 33.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Immunocore from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

