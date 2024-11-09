Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

