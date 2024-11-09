Fiera Capital Corp Sells 37,599 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,599 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100,291 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

