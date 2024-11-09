Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS.

Finance of America Companies Trading Up 13.6 %

FOA traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,176. Finance of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

