Financial Comparison: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 56.56%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $2.12, indicating a potential downside of 41.27%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and LexinFintech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 1.29 -$128.44 million ($1.97) -7.42 LexinFintech $13.90 billion 0.04 $150.14 million $0.67 5.39

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -14.58% -3.10% -1.55% LexinFintech 5.80% 8.16% 3.46%

Risk & Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.33, suggesting that its stock price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

