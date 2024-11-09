Financial Comparison: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Fuels and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 1 3 4 0 2.38

Profitability

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.71%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus price target of $48.69, indicating a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

This table compares Energy Fuels and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67% Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 0.48% 23.15% 10.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $37.93 million 32.31 $99.86 million ($0.22) -28.68 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $7.47 billion 1.40 $923.19 million $0.11 333.36

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Energy Fuels on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders. In addition, the company produces lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide which are used in the production of cathode material for secondary batteries; lithium chloride; and basic lithium chemicals and lithium derivatives used in lubricating greases for heat-resistant glass, chips for the ceramic and glazing industry, and air conditioning chemicals, as well as other pharmaceutical syntheses and metal alloys. Further, it produces potassium sulfate; and potassium chloride which is used as a fertilizer for the application of potassium to different crops. Additionally, the company produces and markets industrial chemicals, such as sodium nitrate mainly used in the production of glass and explosives, metal processing and recycling, and production of insulating materials and adhesives; potassium nitrate used as a raw material to produce frits and special glass, as well as in the enamel, metal treatment, and pyrotechnic sectors; solar salts used as a thermal storage medium in solar power generation plants; and potassium chloride as an additive in oil drilling and food processing sectors. Furthermore, it is involved in the commercialization of third-party fertilizers; and exploration of copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.