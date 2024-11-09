First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12), reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 4.3 %

AG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -7.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 186,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $3,904,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

