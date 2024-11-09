FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.92 and last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 10002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDF. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,326,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,178,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 37.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth $211,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 42.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

