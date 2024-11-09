Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.67 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.13). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 87.90 ($1.14), with a volume of 60,602 shares trading hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.65. The firm has a market cap of £55.62 million, a P/E ratio of -382.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.

Insider Activity

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Roger McDowell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,715.70). Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company supplies hydraulic and pneumatic products, as well as delivers specialist engineering solutions, services, and systems through a network of distributors and resellers and a broad range of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across all industry sectors.

