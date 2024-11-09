Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 3.1 %
FNV stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.44. The stock had a trading volume of 877,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,356. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
