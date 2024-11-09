Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Franklin Covey updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 135,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

FC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

