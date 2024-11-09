Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Freshpet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 41.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

