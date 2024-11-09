Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.44. 10,459,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.98.
In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $52,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,629.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $52,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $402,629.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $97,316.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,996.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,153 shares of company stock worth $459,383. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
