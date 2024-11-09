Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Purchases A$125,335.01 in Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey purchased 858,459 shares of Frontier Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$125,335.01 ($83,003.32).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Grant Davey bought 641,541 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$89,815.74 ($59,480.62).

On Wednesday, October 9th, Grant Davey purchased 1,439,492 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,923.80 ($142,995.89).

On Monday, October 7th, Grant Davey acquired 1,235,919 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$158,197.63 ($104,766.64).

On Friday, October 4th, Grant Davey bought 3,000,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$351,000.00 ($232,450.33).

Frontier Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

About Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy Limited, a renewable energy company, engages in the development of a large scale integrated renewable energy facility in Australia. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; and the Waroona Solar project that comprises 868 hectares located near the town of Waroona in the South West of Western Australia.

