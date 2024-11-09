FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. McCarthy & Cox increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 107,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS FSEP opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

