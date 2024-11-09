Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $25.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after buying an additional 2,393,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

