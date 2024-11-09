GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 1223807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 1,558.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

