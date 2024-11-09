Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.57. 7,457,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $462,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 112,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $573,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,494 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

