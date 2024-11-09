Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 743,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,057. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $57.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

