Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Posts Earnings Results

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$98.13 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

TSE GCG remained flat at C$40.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of C$112.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.10. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$39.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

