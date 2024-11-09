Guggenheim Lowers Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target to $8.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 171.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,562,882.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,562,882.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $9,671,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,610,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,415.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,965,400 shares of company stock valued at $25,156,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.