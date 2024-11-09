Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,742,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

