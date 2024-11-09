Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,899. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,396 shares of company stock valued at $266,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

