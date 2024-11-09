Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Hercules Capital worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 336,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

