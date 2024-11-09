Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 223.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

