Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 530 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.96%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

